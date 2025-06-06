Little Simz Showcases Her Most Vulnerable Side In Honest New Album, "Lotus"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
The Southbank Centre recently announced Little Simz as the curator of the 30th edition of its iconic contemporary music festival, Meltdown.

Announced in February, Little Simz kicks off the summer with her most intimate album yet in Lotus. In her sixth album, she peels back the layers of her soul to deliver her most impactful work yet. With song such as "Free," Simz provides her fans with a stripped down verison of herself from the sound to the vocals.

Tracks like “Flood” rage against complacency and false comfort, while others explore vulnerability as strength. Simz leans into complexity. The album addresses beauty and pain, power and doubt.

Lotus finds her confronting fame, womanhood, and the isolation of success. She questions what it means to be heard but not understood, seen but still invisible. It's the perfect album for newfound fans to get acquainted with the U.K. superstar.

The production provides fans with a history lesson. She creates with classic Grunge, smooth Jazz, and new wave Afrobeats, displaying her rich musical roots.

The album is a breathe of refresh air for the current musical landscape. While everyone is chasing the chart with cliche tracks, Little Simz develops a custom sound that can deliver the same success. “I think I’ve always just made records that feel super personal," She told Rolling Stone. "I write from a very introspective place, always have done. This is just a representation of where I’m at with experimenting with new sounds, pushing my pen, nice collaborations, all of that good stuff.”

Lotus - Little Simz

Official Tracklist

  1. Thief
  2. Flood (feat. Obongjayar & Moonchild Sanelly)
  3. Young
  4. Only (feat. Lydia Kitto)
  5. Free
  6. Peace (feat. Moses Sumney & Miraa May)
  7. Hollow
  8. Lion (feat. Obongjayar)
  9. Enough (feat. Yukimi)
  10. Blood (feat. Wretch 32 & Cashh)
  11. Lotus (feat. Michael Kiwanuka & Yussef Dayes)
  12. Lonely
  13. Blue (feat. Sampha)


