Tee Grizzley Solidifies His Legacy With "Forever My Moment"

Tee Grizzley's Forever My Moment is a gritty, grown-man statement from one of Detroit’s realest. Picking up where his 2017 breakout My Moment left off, Grizz slides back into the booth with sharper bars, deeper scars, and even more wisdom from the trenches. This ain't just another project—it's therapy on wax.

He kicks it off raw on the title track, spittin' a cappella like he’s still tryna prove somethin’. Then Helluva flips the beat and Grizz rides it like a vet who’s been through the fire. It’s a full-circle moment—pain to power, hustle to hunger.

Grizzley taps into loyalty, fake friends, and what it really costs to win. On “Jalen Hurtski” and “Rick Jameski,” he flexes lyrical muscle while still keeping it personal. “They Shot at Trump” reminds you that danger don’t discriminate, no matter how far you’ve made it out. On joints like “Stash-house in Dearborn” and “Robbery 9,” his storytelling is cinematic—like a street memoir with a bassline.

Sonically, it’s Detroit to the bone. But Grizz also sprinkles in some modern-day sauce, giving the project that mainstream weight without selling out. It’s polished, but it’s still street.

Grizzley has become a lucrative gamer with his own world-building environment that fans pay for. Started during the pandemic, he has generated millions outside of music with the weekly livestreams.

Forever My Moment ain’t just an album—it’s Grizz staking his legacy.

Official Tracklist

Forever My Moment

Customs

They Shot At Trump

Overthinking

Jalen Hurtski

My God

Me Too

Rick Jameski

Stash-house in Dearborn

I Can't Cap

Beware Of Dog

Pullin New Foreigns

Gone But Not Forgotten