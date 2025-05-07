Tee Grizzley Shows Off His Singing Skills On "My God"

BY Alexander Cole 955 Views
Tee Grizzley is dropping "Forever My Moment" soon and this has led to a new single for the project called "My God."

Tee Grizzley is an artist who continues to elevate his craft with each new project. Overall, the Detroit MC knows how to craft songs from the heart and that is what fans are expecting on Forever My Moment.

His new album is going to be dropping on May 16th which is in about nine days from now. We have already gotten some spirited singles from this project and it looks like we are about to get something special.

On Tuesday, Tee Grizzley continued to promote his new album by dropping of a single called "My God." As you will hear below, this is a much more melodic tone for the artist. Typically, we hear his signature rap flow over blistering Detroit production.

However, this time around, the artist gives us some sung vocals with a dash of autotune and soulful production. These elements work quite well together and there is no denying that Tee Grizzley has a knack for this style.

If there is one thing the Detroit MC knows how to do, among other things, it would be telling a story to his audience. That shines through on this new track, and there is no doubt that fans are going to enjoy this one.

With the album coming out in just over a week, we cannot wait to hear what else the artist has in store for us. Tee Grizzley always drops quality projects and we're sure Forever My Moment is no different.

Tee Grizzley - My God

Quotable Lyrics:

Please, stay focused (Stay focused), don't get tricked off the streets (No)
You know so many depending on you
That shit be touchin' me, but I just be like—
I'm already knowin', I'm trying my best
I'm not perfect, bеlieve me (Bеlieve me)

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
