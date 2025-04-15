Tee Grizzley Is Riding Or Dying With His Friends On "They Shot At Trump"

Tee Grizzley is back and raising the excitement level for his upcoming album with a second single. The Detroit veteran is going to be delivering Forever My Moment, the third project in the "Moment" series. The first, My Moment, dropped back in 2017, and the second, Still My Moment, just a year later. It's currently slated for release in just over a month, with May 16 being the exact date. This latest track, "They Shot At Trump," finds Tee Grizzley rapping with passion and a sense of urgency.
He's clearly seen a lot in his life and he's warning those close to him that no one is safe. That includes the folks out there with success, wealth, and etc. But he's also reassuring his friends that he's always going to be around, especially in times of danger. "I ain't selfish, anybody I f*cked with, I helped everyone (All of 'em) / They can say I stopped f*ckin' with them, can't say I ain't give 'em nothin' (They know that)." Frequent producer ChopSquad DJ amplifies the listening experience with a synth-heavy trap beat, something a little outside of Grizzley's comfort zone. But it works wonderfully and leads to another hit as far as we're concerned. Spin it below.
Tee Grizzley "They Shot At Trump"
Quotable Lyrics:
I couldn't afford a Radisson (N****, a Radisson)
Fast foward, n****, three mil' cash for my Cali crib on Addison
I'm havin' sh*t (I'm havin' sh*t)
If we locked in, then I got you, brother (I got you)
If they try to hurt you and I'm right there, that won't happen, brother (I'm on that)
Somethin' happen to you, your kids gon' look at me like daddy, brother (I got 'em)
Read More: Hit-Boy Is The Producer Of The Year