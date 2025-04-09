Tee Grizzley Drops Lead Single For The "Underdogs" With "Rick Jameski"

Tee Grizzley is prepping "Forever My Moment" with a very grown-up take on his usual subject matter now that his life has changed.

Back then, Tee Grizzley was trying to prove himself to the doubters after a three-year stint behind bars. However, he was also younger and a little naiver. Now, on his latest single, "Rick Jameski," is wiser and older (and also married) and teaching others how to make it and maintain success. "This one for the underdogs. The ones who never gave up. The day ones and the believers," he wrote on Instagram while teasing his next album. "If you still grinding, this tape gone be your anthem. You ever had to turn pain into purpose? If so this for you! Ironically, this song will be on Forever My Moment, a pseudo follow-up to Still My Moment and My Moment, which "First Day Out" appeared on. See how Grizzley has matured on "Rick Jameski" below.

Tee Grizzley has always had that gritty mentality. It perhaps comes from growing up in the blue-collar city of Detroit, Michigan. He adopted that mindset from his earliest hits such as "First Day Out," which is arguably his most important record. Bars like, "These n****s prayed on my downfall (Who?) On all ten, b*tch, I stood tall (You did?) Show these disloyal n****s how to ball," have defined his career and rap style.

