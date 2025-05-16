Bossman Dlow & Gucci Mane Link Up For Exhilarating Banger "Hit"

BY Alexander Cole 50 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
bossman-dlowbossman-dlow
Bossman Dlow has been having an incredibly year and on Friday he dropped off a new song with Gucci Mane called "Hit."

In 2024, Bossman Dlow was everywhere thanks to a plethora of amazing singles that propelled him to star status. Overall, he has been able to continue his ascension in the rap game much to the delight of fans. Every month, it feels like he is giving us a new banger to sink our teeth into.

That was certainly the case this week as he delivered a new song called "Hit" which features Gucci Mane. The name of the song is appropriate as this definitely feels like it could become a major hit. The track showcases both artists at their best and the music video is pretty cool as well.

This is a single that Bossman Dlow initially showcased on the popular YouTube series "From The Block." Days later, we got the full song, much to our delight. As you will hear, the song has some exhilarating trap production as Bossman Dlow and Gucci Mane deliver some commanding bars.

Overall, the hook on this song is extremely catchy. Furthermore, both of these artists have great chemistry which makes this collaboration a bit of a no-brainer, all things considered.

Only time will tell whether or not the artist decides to give us a new album in the near future. His mixtape Mr. Beat The Road was a huge success and his album Dlow Curry was also well-liked by fans. He continues to ascend and we cannot wait to see and hear what he does next.

Read More: Who Is Bossman DLow? The Rapper Behind The Hit Single "Mr Pot Scraper"

Bossman Dlow ft. Gucci Mane - Hit

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm a shit talker, I'm a shit popper (Shit popper)
He got money problems, he ain't got a thousand dollars (Got a thousand dollars)
We some real trappers, we get real active (Real active)
Say your pockets smaller, she only fuck with ballers (Real ballers)

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 Music Who Is Bossman DLow? The Rapper Behind The Hit Single "Mr Pot Scraper" 1327
bossman dlow lil bastard Songs BossMan Dlow & Rob49 Collide For Explosive "Lil Bastard" 1.6K
bossman dlow pj Songs BossMan Dlow Drops Off Two Pack That Includes A Lil Baby Feature On "PJ" 2.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.9K