Bossman Dlow & Gucci Mane Link Up For Exhilarating Banger "Hit"

In 2024, Bossman Dlow was everywhere thanks to a plethora of amazing singles that propelled him to star status. Overall, he has been able to continue his ascension in the rap game much to the delight of fans. Every month, it feels like he is giving us a new banger to sink our teeth into.

That was certainly the case this week as he delivered a new song called "Hit" which features Gucci Mane. The name of the song is appropriate as this definitely feels like it could become a major hit. The track showcases both artists at their best and the music video is pretty cool as well.

This is a single that Bossman Dlow initially showcased on the popular YouTube series "From The Block." Days later, we got the full song, much to our delight. As you will hear, the song has some exhilarating trap production as Bossman Dlow and Gucci Mane deliver some commanding bars.

Overall, the hook on this song is extremely catchy. Furthermore, both of these artists have great chemistry which makes this collaboration a bit of a no-brainer, all things considered.

Only time will tell whether or not the artist decides to give us a new album in the near future. His mixtape Mr. Beat The Road was a huge success and his album Dlow Curry was also well-liked by fans. He continues to ascend and we cannot wait to see and hear what he does next.

Bossman Dlow ft. Gucci Mane - Hit

Quotable Lyrics: