2 Chainz & Lil Yachty Trade Bars On The Exhilarating Single "Sista Wives"

BY Alexander Cole 204 Views
2 Chainz is currently in the midst of teasing his new film "Red Clay" and now, he has a single with Lil Yachty called "Sista Wives."

2 Chainz teamed up with The Isley Brothers recently for "The ATL Experience," a song off of his new film Red Clay. Now, the Atlanta artist is following that up with another new single, this time with Lil Yachty.

This new track is one that fans are going to love as Chainz and Yachty are trading bars back and forth and combining for a truly memorable cut. Interestingly enough, it is actually Yachty who starts out the song here. However, 2 Chainz eventually comes in with some dope bars as well.

The lyrics here are braggadocios, which is exactly what you want to hear from Chainz and Yachty. Meanwhile, the production from Buddah Bless is exhilarating. There are some dark vibes here and it allows for Yachty and Chainz to really shine throughout.

There is some off the charts chemistry on this track and one has to wonder if these two have more cuts in the chamber. What we do know is that 2 Chainz certainly has more music on the horizon. With Red Clay being teased, the artist is looking to drop more music as soon as possible.

If the quality continues to be this high then the fans are definitely in for a treat. The summer is upon us, so it only makes sense that the releases start to hit us in rapid succession. Either way, we are eager to hear what 2 Chainz does next.

2 Chainz ft. Lil Yachty - Sista Wives

Quotable Lyrics:

Superstitious-ass n****s are broke, worried 'bout Boat (Pussy)
Hatin' on my name, I spend on coasts what they do coke (Hmm)
Why this dirty bitch speakin' on dick she'll never suck again? (Yeah)
Just because your friends hit it, don't think that y'all sister wives (Yeah)

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
