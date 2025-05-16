2 Chainz teamed up with The Isley Brothers recently for "The ATL Experience," a song off of his new film Red Clay. Now, the Atlanta artist is following that up with another new single, this time with Lil Yachty.

This new track is one that fans are going to love as Chainz and Yachty are trading bars back and forth and combining for a truly memorable cut. Interestingly enough, it is actually Yachty who starts out the song here. However, 2 Chainz eventually comes in with some dope bars as well.

The lyrics here are braggadocios, which is exactly what you want to hear from Chainz and Yachty. Meanwhile, the production from Buddah Bless is exhilarating. There are some dark vibes here and it allows for Yachty and Chainz to really shine throughout.

There is some off the charts chemistry on this track and one has to wonder if these two have more cuts in the chamber. What we do know is that 2 Chainz certainly has more music on the horizon. With Red Clay being teased, the artist is looking to drop more music as soon as possible.

If the quality continues to be this high then the fans are definitely in for a treat. The summer is upon us, so it only makes sense that the releases start to hit us in rapid succession. Either way, we are eager to hear what 2 Chainz does next.

2 Chainz ft. Lil Yachty - Sista Wives

Quotable Lyrics: