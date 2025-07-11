2 Chainz Highlights His Ambition On New Single, "I Wanna Win"

2 Chainz is continuing to promote his upcoming short film, "Red Clay," which he co-wrote with actor Omar Epps.

2 Chainz is continuing to hype up the release of his new short film, Red Clay, with another single from the soundtrack. He dropped the upbeat track, "I Wanna Win," on Friday. The song opens with a recognizable sample from Crystal Waters' 1991 hit song, "Gypsy Woman," as 2 Chainz raps about his ambition and the rewards he sees as a result. Along with its release, he shared a music video which sees him perform at a youth basketball game.

In the comments section on YouTube, fans are loving the track. "You’ve always been a lyricist, I f*ck with that song," one fan wrote. Another added: "Single-handedly carrying ATL on his back. Who else do it like Toni."

As for Red Clay, 2 Chainz teamed up with Omar Epps to co-write the short film. In a statement provided to Variety back in May, the rapper said: “I tell stories through my music, always hoping people feel empowered to overcome anything. ‘Red Clay’ is an extension of that. Atlanta is full of resilience, and bringing Nook and Bub’s story to life—everyday folks fighting to survive—means everything to me. Creating this with Omar Epps was truly legendary.” Red Clay premiered at the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival on May 3.

2 Chainz - "I Wanna Win"

Quotable Lyrics:

Let's take a trip out to Paris
Just to have sex on a terrace
I can't lie, I'm embarrassed (What?)
She said the p*ssy got tariffs

