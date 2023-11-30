Beyonce Shares New Pictures On Social Media After Skin-Bleaching Claims

Beyonce is causing a lot of buzz right now as usual, this time for the premiere of her RENAISSANCE concert film. However, this occasion also prompted some heated discussion and accusations to fly around the Internet concerning her look for the event. Moreover, many fans speculated that the superstar singer whitened her skin for the pictures, contributing to unrealistic or warped beauty standards that many saw as a bite of Kim Kardashian's style. It's quite the difficult situation to navigate, albeit one based purely off gossip and interpretation. Regardless, while she didn't directly address this, she did post some new pictures on Thursday (November 30) to seemingly combat these claims.

Furthermore, the Houston native included various close-up snaps of herself in her latest Instagram post, including some with her husband Jay-Z. As always, she looks gorgeous, and is definitely leaning into fits that compliment her new platinum blonde look. Despite this narrative becoming part of the conversation, it seems like it won't stop Beyonce's movie from attaining massive box office success. After all, why wouldn't one of the most sought-after live experiences of the year become a hit for audiences who can get close to it from the comfort of a theater?

Beyonce's New Instagram Post

What's more is that Tina Lawson, the Destiny's Child alum's mother, fought back against these accusations. "Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stup*d ignorant self hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white," Beyonce's mom wrote on Instagram. "She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?

"I am sick and tired of people attacking her," she went on. "Every time she does something that she works her a** off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don't like her. I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up ! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times." For more news and updates on Beyonce, come back to HNHH.

