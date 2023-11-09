Asian Doll Accuses Scar Lip Of Stealing Her Beat

Earlier this week, Scar Lip took to social media to preview some new music she has on the way. She shared a clip of herself rhyming along to the energetic snippet, building anticipation for the upcoming track. While most fans were more than happy to hear that Scar Lip's got a new song on the way, one of her peers took the opportunity to call out the 22-year-old MC.

Asian Doll shared Scar Lip's snippet, claiming that the beat she used for the track is actually hers. "This My Beat Lol Go Stream FIX UP [fire emoji] By Asian Doll," she wrote. While many social media users perceived Asian Doll's post as shade towards Scar Lip, she shut that speculation down in a subsequent Tweet. The Dallas native made it clear that there's no beef between the two of them, even suggesting that they team up for a collab. "Scar lip x Asian Doll collab would EATTTTTTTTT [fire emojis]," she declared. "F*ck that beat it’s all love."

Asian Doll Claims Scar Lip Used Her Beat

Commenters are glad to hear that there's no bad blood between the two artists, and are now eager to see if they'll actually join forces for a collab. While Asian Doll didn't go in too hard on Scar Lip, there is another fellow female rapper that she called out recently, and she didn't appear to show any mercy. Asian Doll threw a few jabs at City Girls' JT at the end of last month, claiming that she switched up on Nicki Minaj.

"You b*tches should've show genuine love years ago but instead you dissed," she wrote. "So yes you look like a d*ck riding b*tch we all see it." What do you think of Asian Doll calling out Scar Lip for using her beat in her upcoming track? Would you like to hear the two of them join forces for a collab? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

