Scar Lip Had The Crowd Lit At Sexyy Red’s Show

The ladies are linking up and we are here for it! Two of the hottest female MC's in the game right now just shut down a performance in Baltimore yesterday. As part of Sexyy Red's Hood Hottest Princess Tour, the "Pound Town" rapper brought out Bronx raptress Scar Lip. The Bronx hip-hop scene has a reputation for producing some of the most talented artists. Among these rising stars is Bronx rapper Scar Lip, who recently set the stage on fire with a performance at Sexyy Red's show. Scar Lip's explosive energy had the venue in an uproar, all thanks to her hit-track "This Is New York."

Scar Lip's presence at Sexyy Red's show was a testament to the way her music is growing as an artist. When Scar Lip dropped her hit track "This Is New York," it was as if a wave of energy washed over the crowd. The popular track, which is distinctive for it's aggressive and gritty sound, has propelled Scar Lip into stardom. And to be fair, Scar Lip has had quite the year as a result. She's gained support this year and has been noticed by various stars. Everyone from Boosie Badazz to Cardi B has taken notice of her gritty sound. In an interview with DJ Vlad, Scar Lip explained how a co-sign from fellow New Yorker Cardi B made her feel like she "made it out the hood." "I couldn’t believe that ... that [Cardi B] post changed my life. I love her so much."

The Crowd Loves Scar Lip

Her lyrical flow and charismatic presence left a mark on everyone present, and it was clear that Scar Lip is a force to be reckoned with. In other news, the clip of Scar Lip performing has made its rounds already on social media. Users commented with their support, "She put on for our borough BROOKLYN aggressiveness while vibin. I want her to win so bad not just for sad upbringing but the fact she triumphed out of that s**t and her heart stayed pure through it all," one person wrote. "Yes it’s called actual talent!!!!" another person said. "Oh she ate this!!!!! This def her time," someone else said.

As far as Sexyy Red, she has plenty more stops to make on tour including her hometown St. Louis, and other major cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more. She also recently announced her pregnancy but, isn't letting that stop her. In fact, she just performed with a visible baby bump in Boston. So it's safe to say we'll probably see more from Sexyy Red and clips from her tour soon. Stay tuned to HNHH for more.

