Sexyy Red Seemingly Reveals She’s Pregnant While Posing With SZA

Sexyy Red has seemingly confirmed that she's pregnant with her second child, sharing a picture of her baby bump while posing with SZA. "Team boy or team girl," Sexyy captioned the post. SZA commented: "I’m allowed to pretend I don’t know the winning team or naw."

Tay Kieth also commented on the announcement, writing: "Twins so both!" Fans had plenty of responses as well. One joked: "They went to pound town and forgot to pull out," referencing Sexyy's hit song, "Pound Town." Another remarked: "From pound town to ultra sound."

Sexyy Red Performs At The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Sexyy Red performs onstage during the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Sexyy has been open about being a mother in various interviews as well as songs. While speaking with Complex back in May, she explained that her goal with music is to help financially support her family. “I want to get on TV,” she said at the time, “I want to have a makeup line, I want to sell clothes, hair, I want some stores. I know I’m going to accomplish all of these. And just get my son out of the hood, so he don’t got to grow up in the kind of environment I did. Money is the main route because I feel like money’s going to take you anywhere.” Check out Sexxy's apparent pregnancy announcement below.

Sexyy Red Announces Pregnancy Alongside SZA

The news of Sexyy Red's pregnancy comes after she teamed up with Drake for one of the biggest features of her career, appearing on his new album, For All The Dogs, for the song, "Rich Baby Daddy.” She worked alongside SZA on the track. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sexyy Red's pregnancy on HotNewHipHop.

