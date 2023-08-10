Sexyy Red Gets A Call From Her Baby Daddy In Jail In The Middle Of An Interview

In a new interview clip that’s going viral today, Sexyy Red is in the middle of an interview when she gets a call from her baby daddy. When she picks up the phone their conversation goes to some pretty NSFW places, but the pair are surprisingly cute. At first, she tells him they also want to interview him, which he responds to with charming confusion. They ask him questions like how he’s doing and what he ate today, but the real meat of the interview came on their next question. They ask him what he WANTS to eat, but Red chimes in and answers for him saying “he wanna eat me baby.”

Fans in the comments thought that the video was hilarious. “Put them on Love During Lockup!” reads one of the top comments on the post. “She’s ghetto down and I love it” another commenter agreed. Elsewhere in the comments, fans stood up for Sexyy Red in the face of against hate she gets online. “Gotta love Sexyy 😂. Idc what the haters say she’s lit,” one of the top comments says. “Ahhhhh leave the girl alone. People have careers to sustain. Her fan base loves her for this reason and her kids are well taken care of and getting rich. Let them live,” another one agrees.

Sexyy Red Gets A Surprise Phone Call

In the same interview, Sexyy Red made another strange reveal to Lil Yachty. She declared that she doesn’t use condoms and labeled herself the “raw dog queen.” Unsurprisingly, that generated some questionable attention to her. Many quickly connected it to an extremely weird bar about STDs that she once posted on her Instagram story.

Earlier this year in June, Sexyy Red released her debut album, Hood Hottest Princess. The album featured the hit song “Pound Town 2” featuring Nicki Minaj which has stuck around on the back end of the Hot 100 since being released. What do you think of Sexyy Red’s boyfriend being surprise interviewed in a new clip? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sexyy Red Attributes Her Sex Tape Getting Leaked To A Car Crash

[Via]