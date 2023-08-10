Sexyy Red Attributes Her Sex Tape Getting Leaked To A Car Crash

Sexyy Red is never shy when it comes to speaking about her personal experiences, as embarrassing, lewd, or aggressive as they may be. After all, a lot of it happens to her, and she’s not necessarily the instigator in a lot of these cases. Moreover, the 25-year-old rapper recently appeared on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast, where they discussed a breadth of issues. When they talked about intimacy and their sexual experiences, Red revealed why someone leaked her sex tape in the first place. Apparently, it all traces back to a car accident, as odd as that sounds.

Furthermore, around the 26-minute mark of the conversation, Sexyy Red says she hooked up with a man in a relationship. If you’re wondering how that has anything to do with a car crash, let’s just say that the guy was apparently a little careless both on the road and on his phone. “So they [the man and his partner] got into a car accident, and he left his phone at the car accident and left her at the scene,” the St. Louis MC explained. “She went through his phone and saw a video of him eating my c***hie on the phone, and she posted it on the internet.”

Sexyy Red’s Appearance On Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place

In another part of the conversation, Yachty, Sexyy Red, and co-host MitchGoneMad spoke about condoms, adding even more material to their relationship discussion. In fact, the “I’m The S**t” artist revealed that she doesn’t use them at all. Also, she told a comical story about how her then-boyfriend found one in the trash at her house and accused her of cheating. “I’m the raw dog queen,” she responded, and explained in the podcast that a friend and her partner had been on the couch and threw the condom away at her home.

Meanwhile, talks like these add a little more subtlety and normalcy to topics that a lot of people unrightfully see as too exaggerated or crude. It’s normal to have these kinds of stories and to be honest about them, especially when that is a major lyrical and aesthetic component of your artistry. We’ll sit back and let the haters scream at the screens while she keeps growing her career and repertoire of curious tales. For more news and the latest updates on Sexyy Red, stay posted on HNHH.

