Sexyy Red Performs With Baby Bump Following Pregnancy Announcement

Sexyy Red performed with a visible baby bump at Boston's The Paradise Rock Club on Monday night. She had announced that she was expecting her second child in a post featuring SZA on Instagram, last week. When The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of her latest performance, many fans were upset she isn't taking time off.

Other users, however, defended her decision to continue with her tour in support of Hood Hottest Princess. "It’s really no different then women who work 9-5 working up until their maternity leave…..this her work," one user commented. Another wrote: "Many artist performed pregnant and gave support. I don’t understand the selective outrage. She raps ratchet ish like 80% of the female rappers out right now. She don’t even get naked, be twerking cr*zy or over sexualize herself like them tho. She just hood asf… Why y’all really don’t like her fr?"

Sexyy Red Performs At BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: In this image released on October 10, 2023 Sexyy Red performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Sexyy has previously explained that her goal with music is to help financially support her family. “I want to get on TV,” she told Complex back in May, “I want to have a makeup line, I want to sell clothes, hair, I want some stores. I know I’m going to accomplish all of these. And just get my son out of the hood, so he don’t got to grow up in the kind of environment I did. Money is the main route because I feel like money’s going to take you anywhere.”

Sexyy Red Performs With Baby Bump

Sexyy hasn't revealed further details about her latest pregnancy, but SZA hinted at knowing whether the child is a boy or girl in the rapper's announcement post. Be on the lookout for more updates on Sexyy's ongoing tour on HotNewHipHop.

