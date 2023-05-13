this is new york
- MusicScar Lip Had The Crowd Lit At Sexyy Red's ShowScar Lip showed up & showed out.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDJ Ted Smooth Adds Biggie To Scar Lip's "This Is New York" In New MashupDJ Ted Smooth dropped a remix of Scar Lip's "This Is New York."By Caroline Fisher
- SongsSnoop Dogg & Scar Lip Show Us That "This Is Cali" On New Remix"This Is New York" just got a West Coast treatment.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicScar Lip Gets Snoop Dogg To Agree To Jump On Her SongThe up and coming rapper just got another huge co-sign from an industry legend.By Noah Grant