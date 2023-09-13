Asian Doll Makes A Bold Claim About Backing Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj was a busy lady at the 2023 MTV VMAs last night. The legendary rapper and singer was in charge of hosting the awards ceremony, making it back-to-back years. Last year, those duties were split amongst herself, Jack Harlow, and LL Cool J. But, this time she was in full control and she did a great job too. On top of running the show, she was also nominated for quite a few awards. According to Pitchfork, those included, Artist of the Year, Video of the Year ("Super Freaky Girl"), Best Hip-Hop ("Super Freaky Girl"), Best R&B ("Love in the Way" with Yung Bleu), and Best Visual Effects ("Super Freaky Girl").

She did nab the Best Hip-Hop trophy to add to her prestigious list of accolades. Finally, she performed twice onstage to complete her jam-packed schedule. From previewing a new song from Pink Friday 2, to "Last Time I Saw You," and joining hip-hop's finest for the 50th anniversary of the genre, she really did it all. Queen Nicki's incredible work ethic is why so many female artists look up to her. One of those rappers is Asian Doll and she showed her admiration for her on social media.

Asian Doll Makes A Bold Claim About Being The First To Support Nicki Minaj: Look

A post from theneighborhoodtalk on Instagram shows Asian Doll's support for Nicki. She says, "So proud of Nicki Minaj being the QUEEN looks so good on her & only fits HER [pink heart, teary eyes, monkey covering face, pink heart emoji] my sag sister I love her so much." She goes on to say that she was the first artist of her generation to publicly give support for Nicki and that she has never sided against her. Fans were not in agreeance with Doll saying, "she wanna be a soulja boy so badd 😂😂" Another says, "Girl bye you wanna be relevant sooo bad." It is quite the claim to make especially with artists like Ice Spice and Coi Leray making music with her.

What are your initial thoughts on Asian Doll making the statement that she was the first rapper of her generation to give Nicki Minaj her flowers? Do you think she is right about this claim? Do you think she is clout-chasing to get Nicki's attention? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Asian Doll, as well as the rest of the music world.

