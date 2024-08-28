Alicia Keys Put On Blast After Asking What DJs Do

Social media users aren't happy with Alicia Keys.

Earlier this week, Alicia Keys took to social media to question what DJs “actually do.” Unsurprisingly, this has since earned her a great deal of backlash. Of course, many are arguing that DJs play a major role in giving artists like her exposure, meaning she should already know the answer to her own question. DJ R-Tistic even hopped online to call her out, alleging that he was not paid for playing her song on Instagram Live. “All I know is her label offered me a few hundred to play her song, and then never paid me after I played it," he wrote on X.

He went on to elaborate in The Jasmine Brand's comments section on Instagram, claiming that her label was behind it. “It was her label at the time, RCA. Via professional e-mail. Someone from their team offered to pay me to play a remix of one of her songs while I live streamed on IG, second week of the pandemic, when we were locked inside. I played it, and the label rep went ghost on the followup,” he alleged.

He went on to respond to those insisting he should have demanded payment upfront, insisting it was not an option. DJ R-Tistic isn't the only one to call Alicia Keys out for her remarks, however. DJ Quicksilva also jumped into the comments section to weigh in. He questioned whether or not Keys simply made the video as a joke to get fans riled up.