Lil Mama In Tears As She Recalls Crashing Jay-Z & Alicia Keys’ MTV VMAs Performance

Back in 2009, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys graced the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, but their performance was interrupted by an unexpected guest. Partway through their hit "Empire State Of Mind," Lil Mama ran onstage, despite Beyonce's attempts to hold her back. For a few moments, she danced along, and even hit a final pose with the duo. This earned the "Lip Gloss" MC quite a bit of backlash, as countless outlets put her on blast for the incident in the following days.

During a recent appearance on The Jay Hill Podcast, Lil Mama reflected on the infamous stage-crashing, revealing that it took a serious toll on her mental health. She recalled receiving a call from Tyrese, who asked about her impromptu appearance, the morning after the awards show. Unfortunately, this was only the beginning, as the moment soon became one of the hottest subjects of debate from the awards show.

Lil Mama Reveals Stage-Crashing Fallout Made Her "Depressed"

“I had to deal with Ed Lover on the radio in the morning, Wendy Williams, Angie Martinez, who talked to JAY, and he was just like, ‘Yeah, you know. I didn’t like it.’ He was so angry and I was just trying my best to do everything I could do. After a while, I was like, ‘Forgive yourself, bro. Move forward,'" she explained. “Bro, I was hurt. I was depressed. I was like, ‘Yo, what’s going on?’ And then you got everybody telling you, ‘You’re doing bad.’ People pointing at you, like, ‘What did you do?’”

As for how the hitmaker moved on from the fallout, she says she chose to focus on how "blessed" she really is, relative to those facing even more life-changing struggles. What do you think of Lil Mama reflecting on the infamous moment she joined Jay-Z and Alicia Keys onstage at the MTV VMAs? What about her opening up about how she got through the fallout? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

