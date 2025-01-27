Alicia Keys Fans Go Wild Over Her Viral And Style-Mashing Birthday Look

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys celebrates during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Happy belated!

Alicia Keys recently celebrated her 44th birthday on Saturday (January 25) in the clouds. She, her boo Swizz Beatz, and various friends took a private plane and belted out some of their favorite tracks amid drinks, dancing, and overall good times. A lot of fans particularly admired the R&B superstar's outfit for the occasion, as she combined a golden durag with a burgundy sweatshirt and hoop earrings all while looking as beautiful as she did when she first entered the industry. "She’s looked the same age for 40 years!" one fan wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post below, which became flooded with similar praises.

However, a couple of months ago, many of these same fans had to check Alicia Keys, as her comments about DJing didn't go over super well. "What the f**k do DJs actually do?" she asked on social media, which a lot of people obviously had very clear and direct answers for. Just goes to show that even when you dominate a particular musical style and find a lot of commercial success, there is still so much more to learn about your industry.

Alicia Keys Celebrates Her Birthday

But after that brief backlash, Alicia Keys is still living it up and having a deservedly great time for her birthday. In addition, she's also done a lot to further her philanthropic efforts over the years, with one recent instance being her $60K donation a performing arts school in collaboration with Roc Nation. Keys' career has evolved quite a lot over the past few years, dipping more into business moves and as a representative of the music industry's artists at more humanitarian events. As this resumé grows, it's impressive to see that her jovial nature and presence seems more untouchable than ever.

Meanwhile, some fans out there continue to hold onto the rumor that Alicia Keys and Jay-Z might collaborate again soon. That's because of how they recently celebrated "Empire State Of Mind" and its recently awarded Diamond-certified status, but fans did not get a full follow-up to that achievement. Still, we don't know what could happen in the future, so keep your fingers crossed.

