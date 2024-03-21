Alicia Keys Donates $60K To Performing Arts School In Collaboration With Roc Nation

In a heartening display of generosity and solidarity, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys and Roc Nation have joined forces to support a seventh grader's mission to rescue the performing arts program at her school. The Professional Performing Arts School in New York City faced the prospect of losing its cherished arts program due to budget cuts. However, thanks to the collective efforts of Keys, Roc Nation, and a passionate young advocate, the future of the program looks brighter than ever. TMZ reported on Monday, March 18, that Alicia Keys, in collaboration with Roc Nation, made a significant contribution of $60,000 to the Professional Performing Arts School. This generous donation comes at a crucial time, as the school's arts program teetered on the brink of closure. The initiative was spearheaded by 12-year-old Tennyson Artigliere, whose determination to save the program resonated deeply with Keys, who herself is an alumna of the school.

The outpouring of support for Artigliere's cause has been nothing short of remarkable. With the backing of Keys, Roc Nation, and other notable figures, including actor Jeremy Allen White, who is also a graduate of the school, Artigliere's GoFundMe campaign has surpassed its initial goal of $102,000. At present, the campaign has received over $56,000 in donations and continues to gather momentum. Moreover, in a testament to their unwavering commitment to the cause, Alicia Keys and Roc Nation have pledged ongoing support, promising to raise funds for the program annually until the city is able to provide sustainable funding.

Alicia Keys Contributed To The Cause

Furthermore, their dedication ensures that future generations of students will have access to the transformative power of the performing arts. Amidst this inspiring display of philanthropy, Alicia Keys has also achieved a milestone in her own artistic journey. Her musical, "Hell’s Kitchen," is set to make its Broadway debut, signaling a new chapter in her illustrious career. With a stellar cast including Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, and Maleah Joi Moon, the production promises to captivate audiences with its electrifying performances and compelling storytelling.

As the curtain rises on both her musical venture and the continued success of the Professional Performing Arts School, Alicia Keys stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration. Reminding us of the transformative power of art and the boundless potential of collective action. Through collaboration, compassion, and creativity, we can overcome challenges and build a brighter future for generations to come.

