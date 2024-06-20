Diddy Invited Male Sex Workers To His Room For “Freak Offs” With Cassie, Ex-Bodyguard Alleges

BYCaroline Fisher111 Views
DJ Khaled Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Sean Combs speaks onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
According to Roger Bonds, he allegedly saw men spend time with Diddy and Cassie on several occasions.

Since Cassie filed her bombshell lawsuit against Diddy in November of last year, the Bad Boy Records founder has been hit with countless shocking allegations. In her suit, Cassie accused him of sexual assault, abuse, and much more. She even alleged that the mogul would make her engage in sexual acts with male escorts in what were dubbed "freak-offs." Allegedly, he would film the drug-fueled encounters, and eventually had Cassie find and hire the escorts herself.

During a recent interview with VladTV, Diddy's former bodyguard Roger Bonds shared his take on these claims. He alleges that while he wasn't involved in these events "on any level," he did know of a camera bag that Diddy's assistants were ordered to keep on them at all times. According to Bonds, this held the camera used to film the alleged freak-offs.

Roger Bonds Recalls Male Sex Works Allegedly Visiting Diddy & Cassie

Bonds also recalls one instance when he had the day off and felt as though Diddy was rushing him to leave the hotel he was staying at. He claims this made him feel even more suspicious than he would have been otherwise. This was only compounded when he took the elevator down and spotted who appeared to be a male escort heading up. "I stayed on the elevator and the elevator stopped on Puff's floor," he alleged. "He just walked straight to Puff's door."

He then remembered the man allegedly knocking on the door of Diddy's room and being let in. Bonds says this wasn't of concern to him immediately, as he had just assumed that he and Cassie were "freaks." Bonds said he would see other men allegedly spend time with Diddy and Cassie on various occasions. He can't confirm what was happening behind closed doors but put two and two together once he read Cassie's lawsuit. What do you think of Roger Bonds' latest Diddy allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
