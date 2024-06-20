Diddy Invited Male Sex Workers To His Room For “Freak Offs” With Cassie, Ex-Bodyguard Alleges

According to Roger Bonds, he allegedly saw men spend time with Diddy and Cassie on several occasions.

Since Cassie filed her bombshell lawsuit against Diddy in November of last year, the Bad Boy Records founder has been hit with countless shocking allegations. In her suit, Cassie accused him of sexual assault, abuse, and much more. She even alleged that the mogul would make her engage in sexual acts with male escorts in what were dubbed "freak-offs." Allegedly, he would film the drug-fueled encounters, and eventually had Cassie find and hire the escorts herself.

During a recent interview with VladTV, Diddy's former bodyguard Roger Bonds shared his take on these claims. He alleges that while he wasn't involved in these events "on any level," he did know of a camera bag that Diddy's assistants were ordered to keep on them at all times. According to Bonds, this held the camera used to film the alleged freak-offs.

Roger Bonds Recalls Male Sex Works Allegedly Visiting Diddy & Cassie

Bonds also recalls one instance when he had the day off and felt as though Diddy was rushing him to leave the hotel he was staying at. He claims this made him feel even more suspicious than he would have been otherwise. This was only compounded when he took the elevator down and spotted who appeared to be a male escort heading up. "I stayed on the elevator and the elevator stopped on Puff's floor," he alleged. "He just walked straight to Puff's door."