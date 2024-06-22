Roger Bonds Thinks Diddy & Cassie Assault Video Proves The Truth Behind All Their Stories

Since many folks expressed their skepticism when it came to Cassie's abuse claims against Diddy, Bonds now feels vindicated.

Roger Bonds' recent interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV continues to provide some interesting claims and insights into the Diddy situation. Moreover, the Bad Boy mogul's former bodyguard told Vlad of how he perceived the reaction to the video of Sean Combs assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. Bonds told the story of how Puffy was intoxicated in this incident, and how many folks initially expressed skepticism at abuse claims that he and Cassie brought forth against Puff Daddy. However, Bonds also revealed how the release of the video also made him feel slightly vindicated, as the narrative they painted around their former colleague could no longer be denied, at least in part.

Of course, Diddy's multiple other lawsuits and accusations of sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking aren't all immediately proven by a single video. What the clip did show us is that at least this specific incident occurred, regardless of how it paints other accusations. It's still very much a gray area, since there hasn't been a lot of explicit legal development when it comes to the search for accountability. Hopefully this changes soon with more details and investigations that get further to the truth behind all these accusations.

Roger Bonds On Diddy & Cassie Video Validating Testimonies

Still, recent changes and actions suggest that Diddy will take a public backseat for a while. For example, he and his team recently wiped his Instagram account's posts completely, one of which was a video apology to Cassie after this video leaked. The music executive and businessman's team relayed that he still stands by the apology despite taking it down. They also denied the idea that he took his posts down for any particular reason.

Meanwhile, others spent their time recently thinking of ways in which Diddy could escape this public scrutiny, including Michael Blackson. "There’s probably three ways [for him] coming back to life," he suggested. "Probably the Nation Of Islam. Number one, probably, right? You know, go out there, go talk to [Louis] Farrakhan, join the team. I mean put him on the street [to] sell bean pies, like they did back in [the] 90s. Two, just join the LGBTQIE [sic]. I’m not sure if I missed any letters or not. Join them […] Turn into a pastor [or] something; turn into a Ma$e. Y’know, become a pastor, or just pack this s**t and go to some village somewhere and change your name."