Diddy Could Come Back From Cassie Assault Footage In Three Ways, Michael Blackson Claims

Caroline Fisher
According to Michael Blackson, Diddy's options are limited.

It's no secret that Diddy has a tough road ahead of him, but according to Michael Blackson, he has a few different ways that he could possibly redeem himself. During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, the comedian weighed in on the slew of lawsuits the Bad Boy Records founder is currently facing. For those who don't recall, he's been accused of rape, physical abuse, and more in recent months. Matters were only made worse in May when footage of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie surfaced online. Unsurprisingly, it left viewers disturbed and certainly didn't help his public image.

“I saw the video, man,” Michael Blackson explained. “And the thing about it is, like, everything else was speculations […] whether his sexuality, everything he was doing, sex trafficking — all of that was all speculation, but when you saw the video, you’re like, ‘If he could do this, he’s capable of anything.’"

Michael Blackson Claims Diddy Could Come Out, Convert To Islam, Or Become A Pastor

He continued, revealing the three different options he thinks he has to redeem himself. “There’s probably three ways [for him] coming back to life. Probably the Nation Of Islam — number one, probably, right? Y’know, go out there, got talk to [Louis] Farrakhan, join the team, I mean put him on the street [to] sell bean pies, like they did back in [the] 90s," he began. “Two, just join the LGBTQIE [sic] — I’m not sure if I missed any letters or not. Join them […] Turn into a pastor [or] something; turn into a Ma$e. Y’know, become a pastor, or just pack this sh*t and go to some village somewhere and change your name.

What do you think of Michael Blackson's take on Diddy's potential paths to redeem himself? Do you agree with him or not? Do you think there's any coming back for Diddy amid the countless allegations he's facing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

