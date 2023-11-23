Michael Blackson Blames The Illuminati For Influx Of Sexual Assault Lawsuits

A plethora of sexual assault allegations have come out in recent days against a variety of different figures. Diddy, for one, was hit with a lawsuit from his ex Cassie last week. The suit arrived with a long list of damning accusations. She accused the Bad Boy Records founder of rape, physical and emotional abuse, and more. The lawsuits didn't stop there, however. Yesterday, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose was also sued by former Penthouse model Sheila Kennedy, who alleges that he raped her in the late 80s. Cuba Gooding Jr., Jamie Foxx, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Jimmy Iovine, and more have also been sued for alleged sexual assault in the past week.

It's believed that the influx of sexual assault lawsuits is due to New York's Adult Survivors Act deadline arriving today (November 23). Comedian Michael Blackson has another theory, however. He took to social media earlier today to comment on the array of sexual assault lawsuits popping up online lately, claiming that someone must have "p*ssed off" some very powerful people.

Read More: Michael Blackson Says Nick Cannon Will Have "3,000 Grandkids"

Michael Blackson Thinks Some Very Powerful People Are "P*ssed Off"

"It's Thanksgiving and all I see on my timeline is sexual assault lawsuits smh," he wrote, "Who the hell p*ssed off illuminati?" The Adult Survivors Act was signed into law in May of 2022. It aimed to provide victims with an opportunity at justice, lifting the typical time limit to sue for sexual assault. As many as 2,600 claims have been filed under the act since, giving countless survivors a chance to heal.

Laurie Maldonado, who was allegedly abused by gynecologist Robert Hadden in 2012, spoke to The Post about the policy. She says it has "deeply impacted [her] life," as she "didn’t know that [she] would have a chance at justice." What do you think of the influx of sexual assault lawsuits in recent days? What do you think of Michael Blackson's take on the situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Lets Him Have Side Chicks

[Via]