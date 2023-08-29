Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Lets Him Have Side Chicks

Michael Blackson recently gave fans a glimpse inside his relationship. During a recent interview with DJ Vlad, the Next Friday star got very candid on the status of his wedding date, among other things. Despite being engaged to Rada Darling for nearly two years, the comedian still thinks there is time to wait. “I wanted to set a date, but then it’s like I got so overwhelmed with so much other things [that] has to do with my career.”

He continued: “I just felt like I needed to get things in place before I make this big step…Sometimes you need more time. You want to be really, really, set with everything before you make that step. Blackson added,” You know how many divorces we see?” The comedian also opened up about his unconventional relationship.

“I Can’t Keep My D*ck In My Pants,” Michael Blackson Claims

Blackson admits after his last relationship before he met Rada, he immensely enjoyed the single life. “I was very happy being single. I just knew I couldn’t keep my d*ck in my pants. I’m just like I don’t need to lie to nobody anymore. I’m just gonna do me…” He then talked about how, despite him enjoying the bachelor lifestyle, when he met Rada, he was more than ready to get serious. However, under one condition — she has to be comfortable sharing him with other women. “She was like, ‘Mike I really like our relationship. Can we get more serious?'” He continued: I’m like, ‘I’m good with serious, but I can’t keep my d*ck in my pants. You have to be okay with this. And she was okay with it.”

Additionally, the comedian shared his thoughts on another relationship. Blackson was recently interviewed by TMZ about Nick Cannon’s situation with his babymothers and multiple children. According to him, Nick needs to work on his “pull-out game” and stop having so many children. “He needs to pull, clip, do something. Nick, you got 12 kids. How you visit them on Facetime?” he questioned. The comedian added,” His 12 kids are gonna give him 3,000 kids. I can’t wait.”

