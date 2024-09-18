Diddy Earns Minor Legal Victory After Judge Dismisses $100 Million Judgement From Michigan Inmate

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith initially won the lawsuit just eight days ago.

Diddy may be in federal custody right now, but at least he's not going to have to fork out $100 million. According to a recent report from TMZ, Judge Anna Marie Anzalone is tossing out the sexual assault lawsuit from current Michigan inmate Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith. The reason being is because Mr. Cardello-Smith "failed to prove he effectively served the lawsuit in accordance with Michigan law". The mogul's attorney, David Fink, was the one who was able to orchestrate this victory.

If you remember, Mr. Cardello-Smith says he experienced a sexual assault encounter with Diddy back at a Detroit, Michigan party in 1997. The time in between the act and the filing of the lawsuit is key here for this reason too. Judge Anzalone is also removing the motion from the convicted felon that would have prohibited Diddy from selling assets to cover the costs. She's doing this because she's almost 100 percent certain the Bad Boy Records founder will win this case based on statute of limitations alone.

This Michigan Lawsuit May Be The Only Legal Win For Diddy

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JULY 24: Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks onstage during the REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, REVOLT, and AT&T at the Kings Theatre on July 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Revolt)

Prior to this new update, Diddy was going to have to pay installments of $10 million, but that's only because he didn't issue a response. On September 12 was when he filed the motion that was accepted today to have it waived. Now, Diddy will most likely request to have this entire lawsuit wiped, but always stick with us no matter what the next step is.