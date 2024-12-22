Diddy Slams Male Prisoner’s $400M Sexual Assault Lawsuit As A “Meritless Attack”

Diddy is fighting back.

It goes without saying that Diddy's legal battle is just beginning. In September of this year, the Bad Boy founder was arrested, and he's now facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Before that, he was hit with a long list of lawsuits from people accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and much more. These haven't slowed down amid his incarceration, as evidenced by the two new suits filed against him last week.

Diddy is pushing back, however, recently slamming a Michigan inmate for a lawsuit he filed against the mogul in June. The inmate, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, accuses Diddy of sexually assaulting him at a 1997 party. Diddy failed to reply to Cardello-Smith's complaint, prompting a judge to order him to pay a $100 million default judgment.

Diddy Fires Back At Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith Amid His Prison Stay

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This man [Cardello-Smith] is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years," Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo told TMZ at the time. "His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed." The judgment was later vacated, but Diddy's team doesn't think Cardello-Smith is done. In court documents obtained by AllHipHop, they vehemently deny all of his allegations. They also ask that the case be dismissed, and call for sanctions under federal law.