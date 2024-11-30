Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Could Be Called As Witness Amid Male Inmate’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault

Gene Deal has had a lot of shocking things to say about Diddy in recent months.

Diddy's legal issues continue, and unfortunately for the mogul, they don't show any signs of slowing down. In September of this year, Michigan inmate Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith was awarded a $100 million default judgment after accusing Diddy of sexual assault. Shortly after, Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo addressed the judgment in a statement.

“This man is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years," he explained. "His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed." The judgment was later overturned by Judge Anna Marie Anzalone, who ruled that Cardello-Smith failed to serve Diddy in accordance with the law. Now, it looks like Diddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal could get involved.

Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith Reportedly Wants Gene Deal Called As Material Witness

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to an exclusive report by AllHipHop, Cardello-Smith recently filed a notice in the U.S. District Court for Deal to be called as a material witness. He claims Deal is familiar with Diddy's past lifestyle, which he says played a role in the alleged assault. Deal has spoken on various occasions about his experiences working for Diddy, also making countless shocking allegations against the Bad Boy founder.