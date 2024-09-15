Ben Affleck Embraces Matt Damon's Wife As He & Jennifer Lopez Continue Promoting New Film

Matt Damon had been promoting "Unstoppable" with Jennifer Lopez in Toronto.

Ben Affleck was spotted embracing and kissing Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Damon, on the head on Friday. Paparazzi photographed the wholesome moment in Los Angeles. The meet-up between longtime friends comes after Damon made headlines for speaking with Jennifer Lopez at the Toronto International Film Festival, earlier this month. Affleck and Lopez are rumored to be in the process of a divorce.

Damon was with Lopez at TIFF to promote their new film, Unstoppable, which they worked on with Affleck. “What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend,” Affleck told CBS Sunday Mornings in March 2023 about working on the film. "If you don’t like who you’re working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it’s one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people … Can’t make it look like she’s doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is.” He didn't attend the Toronto premiere.

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Speak During The Golden Globe Awards

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Matt and Luciana have been married since 2005. During an interview on the Radio Times Podcast in August, Damon discussed the relationship rumors swirling about Affleck and Lopez. “I’ve been really lucky in that way … especially when I look at Casey’s brother, Ben. I can’t imagine living under that kind of scrutiny. And it’s been like that for 25 years and we’ve had parallel careers in a lot of ways and so I’m fortunate to have been kind of excused from that part of [it]," he said. He added that the press likely doesn't bother scrutinizing his marriage to Luciana as it's “boring."

Unstoppable will be hitting theaters later this year. In addition to Lopez, it stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle. We're not permitted to post the images of Affleck and Luciana directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below.