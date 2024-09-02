Jennifer Lopez Finally Breaks Silence After Ben Affleck Divorce With IG Thirst Trap

Jennifer Lopez has dealt with a divorce and the cancelation of her tour.

Jennifer Lopez has finally broken her silence on the tumultuous summer she's endured over the last several months with an update on Instagram featuring several pictures. "Oh, it was a summer," Lopez wrote in the caption. During the summer, she's had to cancel her This Is Me … Now tour and is getting divorced from Ben Affleck.

In the comments section of the new post, fans shared plenty of supportive messages. One user posted: "Everyone’s stories are already written out for everyone. Just buckle up and enjoy the beautiful/crazy/wild ride that’s in store for you!!!" Another wrote: "Queen! Love you! Everything is unfolding in its divine order. Can't wait to see you back where you belong. On stage and on top of the world." Others shared plenty of heart eyes and fire emojis.

Jennifer Lopez Steps Out In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 17: Jennifer Lopez on August 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Despite divorce news circulating for months at this point, Lopez hasn't spoken about the situation. In July, she posted a birthday thank you to her fans after she and Affleck did not spend the day together. “I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you.”

Jennifer Lopez Shares Pictures During Her Tumultuous Summer