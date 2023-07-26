Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Birthday With New Instagram Post

Jennifer Lopez has had a lot to celebrate recently and the well isn’t drying up any time soon. The superstar had a birthday over the weekend and from the looks of it, she did quite a bit of celebrating. She shared a new Instagram post with fans showing some of the festivities. The first two pics show her dancing on a table and enjoying a drink in a gorgeous dress. The next two see her sporting a bikini and some stunning-looking jewelry by the water. In the caption, she playfully references her alter-ego. “Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon.”

Jennifer Lopez recently launched her own alcohol line. Some fans took issue with it at the time because of Ben Affleck’s long-documented battles with alcoholism and her own history of not drinking. The backlash got so relevant that Lopez was forced to make a response clarifying that everyone was okay with the situation. Clearly, some of those fan sentiments still exist in the comments. “You are so amazing. But I just don’t understand why you would sell alcohol when you have stated you do not drink yourself,” reads the top comment. “Ben is not around because he’s not allowed to drink Delola,” says another.

Last month, Jennifer Lopez celebrated a milestone as an actress. She played the lead role in the Netflix action movie The Mother. The film proved to be a major success and stayed at the number-one spot on the streaming service for a month after its release. Lopez took to her Instagram to thank fans for the success of the film and celebrate its achievements.

In even more Instagram drama later that month, Jennifer Lopez made a Father’s Day post of Ben Affleck. But the picture she chose was a very sultry thirst trap and fans really couldn’t explain why. What do you think of Jennifer Lopez’s birthday Instagram post? Let us know in the comment section below.

