Diddy Case: Celebrity Featured In Alleged Sex Tape Reportedly “Horrified” It Will Come Out

BYCaroline Fisher366 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 01: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends 2nd Annual The Black Ball Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Recently, attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd claimed that a sex tape allegedly featuring Diddy is being shopped around Hollywood.

Late last month, attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd told NewsNation that there's a sex tape allegedly featuring Diddy being shopped around Hollywood. "There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around to individuals in Hollywood,” she alleged. "But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge."

Mitchell-Kidd also alleged that the tape featured a celebrity "more high-profile" than Diddy. She didn't name any names, however. Now, a source has reportedly told the New York Post that this celebrity is worried about the alleged tape coming out.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Alleges Jay-Z Sent His Lawyer To Link Diddy To Tupac's Murder

Source Claims Alleged Sex Tape Reportedly Being Shopped Around Feels Like A "Betrayal"

Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

“It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it’s causing a lot of issues,” the source alleged. “It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories... He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever.” They also went on to claim the celebrity is “horrified," describing the situation as a “total nightmare” and “triggering.” Another source claimed that the mystery celebrity is “praying that this all goes away.“

"There’s not much he can do about it, if there was a video taken without his knowledge that somehow gets out,” they also added. What do you think of a source telling the New York Post that the celebrity featured in an alleged Diddy sex tape is worried about it coming out? Can you blame them? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy's Former Bodyguard Alleges That J Prince Is Behind Many Diddy Lawsuits

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...