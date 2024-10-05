Diddy Case: Celebrity Featured In Alleged Sex Tape Reportedly “Horrified” It Will Come Out

Recently, attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd claimed that a sex tape allegedly featuring Diddy is being shopped around Hollywood.

Late last month, attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd told NewsNation that there's a sex tape allegedly featuring Diddy being shopped around Hollywood. "There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around to individuals in Hollywood,” she alleged. "But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge."

Mitchell-Kidd also alleged that the tape featured a celebrity "more high-profile" than Diddy. She didn't name any names, however. Now, a source has reportedly told the New York Post that this celebrity is worried about the alleged tape coming out.

Source Claims Alleged Sex Tape Reportedly Being Shopped Around Feels Like A "Betrayal"

Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

“It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it’s causing a lot of issues,” the source alleged. “It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories... He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever.” They also went on to claim the celebrity is “horrified," describing the situation as a “total nightmare” and “triggering.” Another source claimed that the mystery celebrity is “praying that this all goes away.“