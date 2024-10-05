Diddy Accuser’s Lawyer Recalls Hearing About Sex Tapes Allegedly Featuring Mogul & Other Celebrities

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd claims she was told the tapes allegedly feature “A-list celebrities.”

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, an attorney who represented one of the women suing Diddy, recently appeared on NewsNation's “Banfield” to discuss the mogul's legal battle. During the interview, she claimed she's been told three sex tapes allegedly featuring Diddy and other celebrities exist. “The individuals who contacted me purported to have three different tapes with three different celebrities, including Diddy, and then a fourth celebrity without Diddy but in a compromising situation with someone,” she alleged.

Mitchell-Kidd didn't specify exactly who they said was featured in the alleged tapes, but described them as "A-list celebrities." She added that while she heard about the alleged tapes, she hadn't seen them herself. For this reason, she's unable to confirm whether or not they really exist.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd Discusses Alleged Diddy Tapes

“I can’t attest to whether or not they exist or not,” she explained. “I just was told initially that ‘they’ own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did ….” Mitchell-Kidd's latest allegations come after a source, who reportedly took part in the raids of Diddy's mansions in March, detailed the footage they allegedly obtained in an interview with The Post. “There are recognizable names [in footage we obtained], but I won’t confirm any of their identities. But it’s more than just that one,” they alleged.