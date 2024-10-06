Diddy's Alleged Sex Tape With A Male Celebrity Reportedly Subject To Bidding War

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" Combs
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends TimesTalks Presents: An Evening with Sean "Diddy" Combs at The New School on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
A lawyer for various Diddy accusers thinks it might go public soon.

The Diddy scandal has spread like wildfire online, and while there's a lot to parse through, these are still all just allegations at the end of the day. Moreover, we'll see what happens with his federal case for alleged sex trafficking and whether any of these allegations are involved in some way. Nevertheless, one of the big stories floating around right now concerns an alleged sex tape featuring Sean Combs and an A-list male celebrity. Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, a representative for various alleged sexual assault victims of his, recently claimed that a bidding war began over this alleged sex tape. She thinks it might go public soon (if it exists) unless the other celebrity buys it for a "catch and kill."

"I received the New York Post article from the person who contacted me to sell the tape," Mitchell-Kidd told News Nation about the piece claiming that the celebrity in the alleged Diddy sex tape is "horrified" about its sale. "I was not shocked by what I read in the article. The person who has the tape really doesn’t want to shop it around. They really want to help and wanted to directly sell it to that person, but it seems as if they are going elsewhere.

Diddy's Accusers' Attorney Speaks To News Nation

"I really do feel bad about the person," Diddy's accusers' lawyer continued. "Part of the reason I did come and say something […] I wanted to sound the alarm to that person that maybe they should do something about it. If I was them, I would do something about this. The only way to do anything is to do the catch and kill. That’s the only way it won’t come out.

"From what I’m hearing, I think [someone will leak the alleged tape soon]," Mitchell-Kidd added to the outlet. "I’m hearing whispers there is at least one major network, possibly two, in a bidding war for that purchase. Unless that person comes forward and purchases the video themselves, which is really the goal of the people who have the video, at this point, if that person doesn’t want to purchase it, it’s going to go on the open market."

