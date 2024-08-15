Skai Jackson Avoids Discussing Arrest By Answering Fake Questions On TikTok Live

Fans accused her of ignoring the elephant in the room.

Skai Jackson was reportedly arrested for alleged domestic battery after having a fight with her boyfriend at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. Authorities were called to the CityWalk area of the theme park after she and her boyfriend were spotted arguing, per TMZ. According to TMZ, she pushed him more than once. Her boyfriend's identity is still a mystery to the public. She has rarely featured him on her social media pages.

Security reportedly detained Skai Jackson and her boyfriend until law enforcement arrived. When law enforcement arrived, they arrested Jackson for a misdemeanor domestic battery. After deputies reviewed the footage and saw that she pushed him, they cited Jackson. Authorities released her hours later. Jackson and her boyfriend denied that anything got physical between them. Additionally, she told law enforcement that they are engaged and currently expecting a baby.

Skai Jackson Ignores Fan Questions About Recent Arrest

In a TikTok livestream on Wednesday, Skai Jackson decided not to address her recent legal issues. After a fan asked her what happened at Universal Studios, she opted to go into detail about a new show she finished filming. The same day, she made a sponsored post with Cantu Beauty, limiting the comments to those that follow her so that she didn't get bombarded with comments about the situation. She also disabled comments on her previous posts. At that point, disgruntled fans accused her of ignoring the questions by making up fake ones. None of the "questions" she actually answered were visible on the screen at any point.