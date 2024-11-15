Skai Jackson’s Baby Father Arrested In Shocking New Footage

Deondre Burgin is in trouble.

Actress Skai Jackson recently announced her pregnancy, and she's already dealing with more salacious social media narratives than she expected in its wake. Moreover, footage recently surfaced of police arresting her child's supposed father Deondre Burgin – also known as "Yerkky Yerkky" – for allegedly violating the terms of his parole. Per court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, law enforcement authorities took Burgin into custody in Cincinnati, Ohio on Wednesday afternoon (November 13) following an altercation with police. According to the report, officials sought to arrest him on a warrant for juvenile parole violation, but he reportedly ran away when police confronted him. Burgin fell and suffered a small injury.

This comes just days after Deondre Burgin seemingly made egregious and critical comments about Skai Jackson following her pregnancy announcement. "On wopp Im salty I got this dumb a** Disney Chanel b***h pregnant I hate this h*e," he allegedly posted on Facebook. However, Skai and her mother Kiya Cole claim that this was due to a hack, and the identity of the child's father is actually still a mystery, technically speaking. There's no surefire confirmation that Burgin is the one.

Father Of Skai Jackson's Child Arrested

Still, perhaps Skai Jackson shouldn't be surprised at these new developments in the rumor mill, especially since things got off to a rocky start to begin with. Back in August, authorities arrested her for an alleged incident of domestic battery involving her boyfriend at Universal Studios' CityWalk in Los Angeles. Back then, fans didn't even know the potential identity of the partner, whom Jackson allegedly pushed multiple times. But it seems like the altercation, if true, didn't escalate further, so at least things didn't get truly nasty. Regardless, they have a full plate of stuff to deal with right now.

We wonder if Skai Jackson will ever address any of this outright on social media, given her past aversion to answering questions about her August arrest for alleged domestic battery. Maybe both of them keep quiet about the whole matter or they eventually air out their grievances. In any case, there are a lot of questions that fans want answers to in order to piece this story together.