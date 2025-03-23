Skai Jackson Protects Baby From Social Media Comments Over Skin Tone

Skai Jackson doesn't play about her child. After welcoming her baby, Kasai, in January, the actress found herself shutting down unwarranted commentary about his complexion. Some social media users questioned why her son appeared “too pale,” prompting her to step in and educate those who clearly needed it. “Just because a baby is a month, two months, even three months… that does not mean the melanin has fully kicked in,” she explained on Instagram. “Some babies are just light-skinned, which is okay!” Frustrated by the absurdity, Skai made it clear she had no patience for people scrutinizing her child. “This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen,” she said. She also announced she wouldn’t be sharing any more pictures of Kasai anytime soon, given the internet’s inability to act right.

“I usually don’t care what people say about me,” she admitted. “But talking about someone’s child? That’s mean! I think y’all need to stop making comments about people’s children because it’s not cool at all, and y’all wouldn’t like it if somebody did it to you!”

Skai Jackson's Baby

Plenty of social media users backed her up, calling out the ridiculousness of the discourse. One person wrote, “How dark is the baby supposed to be?! The daddy is yella!” Another commented, “Eggs are $42.75 and our president is a pumpkin. Who cares about the baby’s complexion?” Others pointed out the obvious, reminding people that many Black babies are born lighter and develop their melanin over time.Skai had originally introduced Kasai to the world with a touching photo of his tiny hands resting in hers. Now, thanks to the internet’s nonsense, that may be the last glimpse of him for a while.