Skai Jackson Records Wild Fight In The Middle Of NBA YoungBoy Concert

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 641 Views
Skai Jackson Fight NBA YoungBoy Concert Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 16: Rapper NBA Youngboy attends Young Thug's birthday party at Tago International on August 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Despite the occasional chaos, Skai Jackson and NBA YoungBoy were even able to link up after his concert took place.

NBA YoungBoy is on his first tour in a long time, and it seems like that comeback energy is driving some of his fans a little too wild. Skai Jackson recently shared some footage of her attendance at one of the shows, where a fight broke out right next to her.

Fortunately for the actress, it seems like she was in the VIP section, so she didn't find herself in the middle of that general standing area scuffle. "Not they was fighting like this in the regular crowd," she captioned a Snapchat post caught by Livebitez on Instagram. Other clips showed off the performance, and the two even seemed to link up after the show.

We're sure this was a nice distraction for the drama-riddled Skai Jackson, who recently got another update involving the father of her child. Authorities reportedly arrested Deondre Burgin a few months ago due to an outstanding warrant over traffic violations.

As such, we'll see if that situation clears up or if Jackson will just have to brush it off and move on. Their bond was a turbulent one, but it's nothing that some bangers and crowd energy can't at least take off your mind temporarily.

Skai Jackson & NBA YoungBoy

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy's dropping more material for fans, such as the recent "Shark" single he dropped amid this MASA (Make America Slime Again) tour. Despite being busy on the road, he hasn't gotten any less prolific, and fans only hope that this won't change anytime soon.

After all, the energy for these YB shows has been staggering to witness, even if some die-hards took it too far by engaging in violence. For most clips and viral moments from the trek, though, you see fans passionately rapping along and fully living in the moment.

Amid Skai Jackson's other gossip narratives, at least she caught one this time around rather than being at the center of it. Even with this fight in mind, it seems like everything cleared up and the two celebrities had a great time. Maybe this won't be the last time the two link up, or the last crowd scuffle.

