Father Of Skai Jackson's Child Arrested In Kentucky Stemming From Outstanding Ohio Warrant

BY Zachary Horvath 267 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Skai Jackson attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Skai Jackson and Deondre Burgin's relationship has been a tumultuous one and unfortunately, things are getting worse for Burgin.

The alleged father of Skai Jackson's son, Deondre Burgin is under arrest again. This time, he was handcuffed in Kenton County, Kentucky, and it all stems from his outstanding warrant in Ohio. It appears that this is the real report compared to the last one we got word of back in April that reads the exact same.

But if you missed that news, here's a refresher? Per TMZ, Deondre was at a gas station in this Kentucky county on July 14. While there, he was washing down his vehicle that he shouldn't have been behind the wheel of to begin with.

That's because of the aforementioned warrant that was placed on him back on May 5. Burgin received that because he failed to show up in court for a ticket he got on March 6. The Hamilton County, Ohio Prosecutor's Office tells the outlet Deondre was issued one due to him failing to renew his driver's license and for not displaying his license's plate properly.

This left the Kenton County Police no choice but to arrest him after they did a plate check. It was done at random but it's a routine practice according to the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney's Office. Although, last time it was reported that an officer recognized him from the National Crime Information Center database after spotting him at this same gas station.

Read More: How Tinker Hatfield Shaped The Modern Sneaker Industry

Skai Jackson & Deondre Burgin
2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Skai Jackson attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic)

Back when the seemingly conflicting news was published three months ago, Skai Jackson's partner had a $25,000 bond. This time though, there's nothing to report in that regard.

Either way though, this is just another crippling obstacle that he and Skai Jackson are facing. It's been nothing but one unfortunate headline after another for both of them. Recently, Deondre accused the former Disney actress of perpetuating fake news to ruin his life.

"@skaijackson If a fake page text any of my followers spreading false rumors about me it’s my baby momma tryna ruin my life lol #falsenews," he said on an IG Story. Jackson reportedly acquired a temporary restraining order against him over a history of alleged abuse. In one alleged instance, Jackson claims that Burgin held her, while pregnant, at knife point and tried to get her to drink bleach.

Read More: Lil Durk's Mixtapes, Ranked

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Father Skai Jackson Child Prison Warrant Pop Culture News Relationships Father Of Skai Jackson's Child Reportedly Goes Back To Prison Due To Outstanding Warrant 1174
Father Skai Jackson Child Ruin Life Fake News Pop Culture News Gossip Father Of Skai Jackson's Child Alleges She's Trying To Ruin His Life With Fake News 1414
World Premiere Of Warner Bros "Final Destination Bloodlines" - Arrivals Gossip Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy, Deondre Burgin, Lashes Out At Fans Asking About Abuse Allegations 1310
MLB: All Star Game-Legends & Celebrity Softball game Relationships Skai Jackson’s Baby Father Arrested In Shocking New Footage 2.5K
Comments 0