Father Of Skai Jackson's Child Arrested In Kentucky Stemming From Outstanding Ohio Warrant

The alleged father of Skai Jackson's son, Deondre Burgin is under arrest again. This time, he was handcuffed in Kenton County, Kentucky, and it all stems from his outstanding warrant in Ohio. It appears that this is the real report compared to the last one we got word of back in April that reads the exact same.

But if you missed that news, here's a refresher? Per TMZ, Deondre was at a gas station in this Kentucky county on July 14. While there, he was washing down his vehicle that he shouldn't have been behind the wheel of to begin with.

That's because of the aforementioned warrant that was placed on him back on May 5. Burgin received that because he failed to show up in court for a ticket he got on March 6. The Hamilton County, Ohio Prosecutor's Office tells the outlet Deondre was issued one due to him failing to renew his driver's license and for not displaying his license's plate properly.

This left the Kenton County Police no choice but to arrest him after they did a plate check. It was done at random but it's a routine practice according to the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney's Office. Although, last time it was reported that an officer recognized him from the National Crime Information Center database after spotting him at this same gas station.

Skai Jackson & Deondre Burgin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Skai Jackson attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic)

Back when the seemingly conflicting news was published three months ago, Skai Jackson's partner had a $25,000 bond. This time though, there's nothing to report in that regard.

Either way though, this is just another crippling obstacle that he and Skai Jackson are facing. It's been nothing but one unfortunate headline after another for both of them. Recently, Deondre accused the former Disney actress of perpetuating fake news to ruin his life.