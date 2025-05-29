News
deondre burgin
Gossip
Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy, Deondre Burgin, Lashes Out At Fans Asking About Abuse Allegations
Skai Jackson and Deondre Burgin gave birth to their son in November 2024. The couple ended their relationship in May 2025.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
May 29, 2025
