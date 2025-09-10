NBA YoungBoy is one of the best when it comes to giving fans new music on a regular basis. Any platform that you use for new releases, he's got material there. Next to normal DSPs, he's incredibly active on YouTube, where he drops a lot of loosies.
He's done so earlier this week, leaving off a track titled "Shark." It features one of his moodier performances, as he provides a more restrained delivery in comparison to his usual shouty vocals. For those who aren't a fan of his in-your-face style, this one may be for you.
The production is also super crisp and well mixed, which is not always true in YB's case. Part of the reason why there's better curation on "Shark" is thanks to producer 30 Roc. That name should sound familiar. He's been on plenty of smash hits over the last decade.
His resume includes Roddy Ricch's "The Box," Jay Rock's "King's Dead," "Rake It Up" by Yo Gotti, and more.
Overall, it's one YB's best sounding songs in our opinion and one that we hope sees a wide release. This song arrives amid his Make America Slime Again tour that's supporting his namesake album. Moreover, it follows his surprise collab mixtape with DJ Khaled, DESHAWN.
NBA YoungBoy "Shark"
Quotable Lyrics:
I admit it, I had told her that she way up out my league (Hmm)
F*ck it, I been splurgin' on these h*es in the street (Hmm)
I'm a shark, young n****, don't take these h*es from my meet and greet (Hmm, oh)
Mama, I conquered all my problems, look how I have achieved (Oh-oh)
I be ridin' 'round windows, shh
N****, ridin' 'round with my problems (Big B)