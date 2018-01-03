shark
- SportsMike Tyson Is Going To Fight A Great White Shark For "Shark Week"Mike Tyson is set to take on a great white shark for a special titled "Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef" as part of Discovery Channel's "Shark Week."By Lynn S.
- Music6ix9ine's "Finding Nemo" Chain In "GOOBA" Music Video Has The Internet In TearsTekashi 6ix9ine can be seen rocking a "Finding Nemo" chain of the shark character, Bruce, in his new music video for "GOOBA," and the Internet is howling.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentEminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Wades At The Beach In Black BikiniHailie got spooked by a "baby shark" in the water.By Alex Zidel
- SportsVon Miller Walks Free After Catching Bloody Hammerhead Shark: ReportMiller posted a video of himself catching the shark back in 2018.By Alexander Cole
- MusicEminem Channels His Inner-Dad, Drops CD Version Of "Kamikaze"Eminem releases a compact disc with special artwork for his "Kamikaze" LP.By Devin Ch
- StreetwearBAPE Unveils Shark Print Damaged Jeans That Are Warm Weather ReadyTheir iconic shark logo is reimagined in a new manner.
By David Saric
- EntertainmentLeft Shark From Super Bowl 2015 Speaks On His Viral Antics For First TimeThe infamous shark reveals the motivations behind his kooky performance. By David Saric
- SocietyDonald Trump's Anti-Shark Stance Leads To Tons Of Pro-Conservation DonationsLots of people are making animal conservation donations in Donald Trump's name. By Matt F
- StreetwearBAPE Readies Limited Edition Shark MA-1 Flight JacketsThe famed Japanese brand is adding a militaristic twist to their latest streetwear creations.
By David Saric
- StreetwearBAPE Drops Shark-Inspired Face Masks & Spring/Summer CollectionStand out this season with BAPE.By Chantilly Post