The attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband has been at the center of political conversations. Last week, it was reported that the Speaker of the House’s husband Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer at their home. It was later shared that Paul underwent brain surgery to mend his injuries, and without hesitation, conspiracy theories were running rampant online.

Elon Musk joined Pelosi detractors—many from the far-right ring sector of the political arena—when he added his voice on Twitter. “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” he wrote in a since-deleted post that included a link to a fake news story. There were manufactured rumors that Paul Pelosi was drunk and got into a fight with a prostitute, which was far from the truth.

Dear Twitter advertisers, Elon Musk just shared a fringe post falsely claiming that Mr. Pelosi was gay, drunk, and tied up by a male prostitute. The trolls have been posting this false claim all over my TikTok comments as well. This is what you’re buying. pic.twitter.com/5DOWTsoqo7 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 30, 2022

Many conservatives floated the rumor that there wasn’t any attack and that it was some fake news story constructed by the Pelosis or Democratic party. However, CNN reported that a 42-year-old man named David DuPape had been charged and arrested for the assault.

The outlet also detailed what occurred at the Pelosi home, according to law enforcement. DePape’s specific motive has not been shared, but it was reported that the suspect had duct tape, a hammer, and zip ties on his person during the attack. CNN stated that DePape attempted to tie up Paul Pelosi, unsuccessfully, and planned on physically assaulting Nancy Pelosi, as well.

According to @NBCNews’ @anblanx: Police say on the record that Paul Pelosi and his suspected attacker did not know each other prior to the attack. It was a break-in.



This directly contradicts conspiracy theories pushed by (and since deleted by) Twitter owner Elon Musk. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 30, 2022

A review of DePape’s online interactions is also being scrutinized by the authorities. He allegedly was known for his QAnon and conspiracy theories that include misinformation about the COVID vaccines, 2020 Presidential Election, and the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel didn’t appreciate Twitter’s new leader taking to the platform to continue pushing false theories, especially pertaining to assaults that target elected officials and their families.

“It has been interesting, over the years, to watch you blossom from the electric car guy into a fully-formed piece of sh*t,” Kimmel tweeted. One side of the political spectrum applauded the call out, while the other condemned Kimmel for being nothing more than another liberal entertainer.

Check it out below.

Jimmy Kimmel spoke for all of us. pic.twitter.com/kHkmleTHlX — Ginni Thomas’ Coup Bus (@ph_cdn) October 31, 2022

