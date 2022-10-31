Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A “Piece Of Sh*t” Over Pelosi Conspiracy Tweet
Musk pushed the conspiracy theory in a tweet where he shared a link to a site that is known for fake news.
The attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband has been at the center of political conversations. Last week, it was reported that the Speaker of the House’s husband Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer at their home. It was later shared that Paul underwent brain surgery to mend his injuries, and without hesitation, conspiracy theories were running rampant online.
Elon Musk joined Pelosi detractors—many from the far-right ring sector of the political arena—when he added his voice on Twitter. “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” he wrote in a since-deleted post that included a link to a fake news story. There were manufactured rumors that Paul Pelosi was drunk and got into a fight with a prostitute, which was far from the truth.
Many conservatives floated the rumor that there wasn’t any attack and that it was some fake news story constructed by the Pelosis or Democratic party. However, CNN reported that a 42-year-old man named David DuPape had been charged and arrested for the assault.
The outlet also detailed what occurred at the Pelosi home, according to law enforcement. DePape’s specific motive has not been shared, but it was reported that the suspect had duct tape, a hammer, and zip ties on his person during the attack. CNN stated that DePape attempted to tie up Paul Pelosi, unsuccessfully, and planned on physically assaulting Nancy Pelosi, as well.
A review of DePape’s online interactions is also being scrutinized by the authorities. He allegedly was known for his QAnon and conspiracy theories that include misinformation about the COVID vaccines, 2020 Presidential Election, and the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel didn’t appreciate Twitter’s new leader taking to the platform to continue pushing false theories, especially pertaining to assaults that target elected officials and their families.
“It has been interesting, over the years, to watch you blossom from the electric car guy into a fully-formed piece of sh*t,” Kimmel tweeted. One side of the political spectrum applauded the call out, while the other condemned Kimmel for being nothing more than another liberal entertainer.
