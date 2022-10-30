Nancy Pelosi says that her children and grandchildren “are heartbroken and traumatized” after the recent attack on her husband, Paul. An intruder had broken into their San Francisco home and attacked Paul with a hammer.

“Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to all members of the House of Representatives. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.”

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that the House will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Speaker’s Balcony in the U.S. Capitol December 05, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She added that she’s grateful to law enforcement and first responders for the “life-saving medical care” her husband is receiving. She also thanked members of the House of Representatives for “the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes.”

President Joe Biden also addressed the attack while speaking in Delaware on Saturday calling out right-wing conspiracies for an increase in violence.

“All the malarkey that’s being put out there – you can’t just apologize. It affects people’s mentality. It affects how people think. Particularly, people who are not as stable as other people,” Biden said.

He continued: “The talk has to stop. That’s the problem. That’s the problem. You can’t just say, feel badly about the violence, we condemn it. Condemn what produces the violence. This talk produces the violence.”

“The generic point I want to make is it’s one thing to condemn the violence but you can’t condemn the violence unless you condemn those people who continue to argue the election was not real, that it’s being stolen,” he concluded.

The attacker, David DePape, was arrested at the Pelosi home early Friday and is expected to be hit with multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and elder abuse.

