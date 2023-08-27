03 Greedo Rumors That He Was Murdered Proven False By His Manager

Gabriel Bras Nevares
03 Greedo fans scrambled online after rumors surfaced from unknown sources that he had been shot in Watts, Los Angeles, expressing their heartbreak, shock, and hopes that it wasn’t true. Fortunately, it seems like these speculations were disproved by none other than the rapper’s manager, who allegedly responded to someone asking them whether these rumors were true via text. In addition, multiple online outlets reported that this was fake news, although people are still reaction frantically to it. Moreover, Greedo hasn’t posted anything addressing this on his social media as of writing this article. We still need solid confirmation, but it seems like people clarified this hysteria quickly.

Furthermore, this hit fans especially hard because the West Coast MC dropped a new song this week called “Rich On Grape Street.” As such, many spent their time on social media expressing how much they liked it, and he even had a recent show. In fact, 03 Greedo will play tonight (Saturday, August 26) in Colorado, so perhaps that will be what truly confirms this as fake news. Regardless, fans are still concerned online and just want him to send a sign online.

03 Greedo’s Manager Allegedly Disproves Rumors Of His Death

Meanwhile, this news would’ve stacked up in grim and tragic fashion against recent comments the 36-year-old made. While on No Jumper with Adam22, 03 Greedo spoke on dealing with loss while he still found himself behind bars. “Must have felt like f***ing torture,” Adam remarked, and Greedo elaborated. “I’m already going through the personal side of people dying,” he expressed. “Like aunties, family friends, or just losing like real close homies in the hood It was so much s**t.” Given that he served around five years in jail, these reflections hint at an often unspoken turmoil that happens when life passes you by and you can’t do anything from prison to change it.

Hopefully the Watts artist speaks out soon and puts his fans at ease, because there’s no solid confirmation either way. As a prominent, influential, and powerful rapper in his own right, many want to see him succeed after his incarcerated stint. Now, we must endure the wait and hope for the best. With that in mind, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on 03 Greedo.

