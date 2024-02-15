Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" At Risk Of Being Removed From Streaming: Here's Why

The company that distributed the record is attempting to have it removed.

BYLavender Alexandria
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven

Over the weekend, fans finally got Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's highly anticipated new album VULTURES 1. The album was announced months ago but suffered numerous delays. Eventually, it was shifted from just one album into a trio of volumes due for release over the next three months. But just as fans have begun digesting VULTURES 1, the albums availability on certain platforms could be in jeopardy.

Copyright issues for the record plagued it since before it even dropped. Ozzy Osbourne took to Twitter to call out Kanye directly for using an uncleared sample of a Black Sabbath live performance in his listening party. One song from the album called GOOD has already been taken down from streaming services. That removal is as a result of an issue raised by the estate of Donna Summer over another uncleared sample. Now, the company who should have been responsible for distributing VULTURES 1 wants it taken down after Kanye went over their head to drop the record.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

Kanye West's "VULTURES 1" May Leaving Streaming Platforms

According to Billboard, the reason for the album's potential removal from streaming services spawns from the distributor FUGA. The album was reportedly distributed through FUGA using an automated process. They claim that broke the contract they signed to distribute the album. “On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems," the company said in a statement.

Fans of the record will get the chance to see it performed live later this year. West and Ty were just announced as headliners at this year's Rolling Loud California music festival. Since their previous events were just listening parties, this could be the debut live performances for many of the songs on the album. What do you think of VULTURES 1 potentially being pulled down from streaming services? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.