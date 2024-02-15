Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" At Risk Of Being Removed From Streaming: Here's Why

Over the weekend, fans finally got Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's highly anticipated new album VULTURES 1. The album was announced months ago but suffered numerous delays. Eventually, it was shifted from just one album into a trio of volumes due for release over the next three months. But just as fans have begun digesting VULTURES 1, the albums availability on certain platforms could be in jeopardy.

Copyright issues for the record plagued it since before it even dropped. Ozzy Osbourne took to Twitter to call out Kanye directly for using an uncleared sample of a Black Sabbath live performance in his listening party. One song from the album called GOOD has already been taken down from streaming services. That removal is as a result of an issue raised by the estate of Donna Summer over another uncleared sample. Now, the company who should have been responsible for distributing VULTURES 1 wants it taken down after Kanye went over their head to drop the record.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

Kanye West's "VULTURES 1" May Leaving Streaming Platforms

According to Billboard, the reason for the album's potential removal from streaming services spawns from the distributor FUGA. The album was reportedly distributed through FUGA using an automated process. They claim that broke the contract they signed to distribute the album. “On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems," the company said in a statement.

Fans of the record will get the chance to see it performed live later this year. West and Ty were just announced as headliners at this year's Rolling Loud California music festival. Since their previous events were just listening parties, this could be the debut live performances for many of the songs on the album. What do you think of VULTURES 1 potentially being pulled down from streaming services? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]