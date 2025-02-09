LISA Of BLACKPINK Teams Up With Doja Cat & RAYE For Empowering Anthem "Born Again"

K-pop groups continue to be some of the most unavoidable forces in music today. All of them seem to possess massive following across the globe, especially here in the states. Helping them branch out into other markets are the bandmates' willingness to spread their wings and fly solo on the side. BLACKPINK, may be the most popular girl group, is doing this as well. LISA in particular has been building her own brand since 2021. "MONEY" and "LALISA" got things off to an incredible start, as both have over 1.7 billion streams combined. However, things have really began to take off since 2024. "Rockstar," Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)" and "New Woman" with ROSALIA are all hits. All continue to rack up the plays and are doing wonders for LISA's debut solo album. Alter Ego will drop in just under three weeks, with February 28 being the date to circle on your calendar.
It's going to be a trim listen with just 12 tracks. Based on the sounds of the aforementioned singles the dance pop and disco vibes are going to be strong. That 80s theme is carried over onto the newly released "Born Again" which boasts more big-time guests UK's RAYE and Doja Cat. They also know a thing or two about making pop hits and they are definitely helping this record shoot up the ranks. It's sleek music video already has over 17 million views in just 24 hours. On "Born Again," LISA and her powerful ladies are feeling empowered after breaking up with their partners for not realizing their full potential. It's a collaboration done right and a confident and powerful one at that.
Read More: Miss Nikki Baby Accuses LiAngelo Ball Of Getting Another Woman Pregnant Amid "Tweaker" Success
LISA, Doja Cat & RAYE "Born Again"
Quotable Lyrics:
If you tried just a little more times
I would've made you a believer
Would’ve showed you what it's like (Like)
Every single night
To be born again, baby, to be born again