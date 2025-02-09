LISA Of BLACKPINK Teams Up With Doja Cat & RAYE For Empowering Anthem "Born Again"

LISA's debut album is right around the corner.

It's going to be a trim listen with just 12 tracks. Based on the sounds of the aforementioned singles the dance pop and disco vibes are going to be strong. That 80s theme is carried over onto the newly released "Born Again" which boasts more big-time guests UK's RAYE and Doja Cat . They also know a thing or two about making pop hits and they are definitely helping this record shoot up the ranks. It's sleek music video already has over 17 million views in just 24 hours. On "Born Again," LISA and her powerful ladies are feeling empowered after breaking up with their partners for not realizing their full potential. It's a collaboration done right and a confident and powerful one at that.

K-pop groups continue to be some of the most unavoidable forces in music today. All of them seem to possess massive following across the globe, especially here in the states. Helping them branch out into other markets are the bandmates' willingness to spread their wings and fly solo on the side. BLACKPINK, may be the most popular girl group, is doing this as well. LISA in particular has been building her own brand since 2021. "MONEY" and "LALISA" got things off to an incredible start, as both have over 1.7 billion streams combined. However, things have really began to take off since 2024. "Rockstar," Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)" and "New Woman" with ROSALIA are all hits. All continue to rack up the plays and are doing wonders for LISA's debut solo album. Alter Ego will drop in just under three weeks, with February 28 being the date to circle on your calendar.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.