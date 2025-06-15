Tyler The Creator is passionate about many things, but nothing compares to his love for consuming, making, performing, and celebrating music. It's been his main talking point as an artist for the past several years, and he feels physically unable to treat anything else so deeply.

During a recent interview with Instagram caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, the Hawthorne native spoke on the role that music plays, has played, and will play in his life. He explained how this journey began for him and how he views it in relation to his personal life.

"That, for me, is not just looked at as a hobby," Tyler, The Creator remarked. "I didn't really play with toys as a kid. I liked CDs. So I loved it when my mom was like, 'We're going to so-and-so's house.' I would love going there 'cause then I would just sit in their CD collection and just read the credits. Like, that was the greatest thing for me."

From there, Tyler, The Creator continued his passionate remarks by recalling how he would save up all of his birthday money to buy CDs at Best Buy, Warehouse Music, and others.

Tyler The Creator CHROMAKOPIA Tour

"I love music so much," the former Odd Future leader shared. "More than... Any girl I dated, they know. And I've told them, like, 'I like you, but you will never get in front of music.' Like, ever. And my mom told me the other day. 'That one girl, she was nice, but she just couldn't understand that.' My mom was like, 'I'll never get in front of the music for you.' And, like, it's a real thing.

"So me making music would be forever," he concluded. "I'm going to be 80 years old in a diaper. 'Cause it's not just a hobby for me. And I'm lucky. I'm lucky that I was able to be ridiculously successful with my real passion that I made a hobby that bam, bam, bam. Like, I'm so lucky and grateful."

With more CHROMAKOPIA shows for Tyler, The Creator this year, he's got a lot more music to look forward to. Sure, he can be a bit annoying at times according to his friends, but we'll gladly take that over a more shallow and sour approach.