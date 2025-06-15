Tyler The Creator Explains How He Loves Music More Than He Loves His Girlfriends

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 96 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tyler The Creator Breaks Down Love Of Music Hip Hop News
Tyler, the Creator throws a pair of binoculars into the crowd during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 20, 2024. He opens Hinterland Music Festival in St. Charles, Iowa, on Aug. 1, 2025. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This is the least surprising thing you'll hear from Tyler The Creator, who's got some more "CHROMAKOPIA" tour dates this year.

Tyler The Creator is passionate about many things, but nothing compares to his love for consuming, making, performing, and celebrating music. It's been his main talking point as an artist for the past several years, and he feels physically unable to treat anything else so deeply.

During a recent interview with Instagram caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, the Hawthorne native spoke on the role that music plays, has played, and will play in his life. He explained how this journey began for him and how he views it in relation to his personal life.

"That, for me, is not just looked at as a hobby," Tyler, The Creator remarked. "I didn't really play with toys as a kid. I liked CDs. So I loved it when my mom was like, 'We're going to so-and-so's house.' I would love going there 'cause then I would just sit in their CD collection and just read the credits. Like, that was the greatest thing for me."

From there, Tyler, The Creator continued his passionate remarks by recalling how he would save up all of his birthday money to buy CDs at Best Buy, Warehouse Music, and others.

Read More: Tory Lanez's Team Claims That He Will Be Freed "Later This Year"

Tyler The Creator CHROMAKOPIA Tour

"I love music so much," the former Odd Future leader shared. "More than... Any girl I dated, they know. And I've told them, like, 'I like you, but you will never get in front of music.' Like, ever. And my mom told me the other day. 'That one girl, she was nice, but she just couldn't understand that.' My mom was like, 'I'll never get in front of the music for you.' And, like, it's a real thing.

"So me making music would be forever," he concluded. "I'm going to be 80 years old in a diaper. 'Cause it's not just a hobby for me. And I'm lucky. I'm lucky that I was able to be ridiculously successful with my real passion that I made a hobby that bam, bam, bam. Like, I'm so lucky and grateful."

With more CHROMAKOPIA shows for Tyler, The Creator this year, he's got a lot more music to look forward to. Sure, he can be a bit annoying at times according to his friends, but we'll gladly take that over a more shallow and sour approach.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Karl Walter/Getty Images Editor's Pick Tyler, The Creator Responds To Redditor's Complaints About Tyler & OF 21.0K
Tyler The Creator Pittsburgh Show Mac Miller Tour Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator Dedicates Pittsburgh Show To Mac Miller During "CHROMAKOPIA" Tour 2.3K
The BRIT Awards 2020 - Winners Room Music Tyler, The Creator Shows Love To Fans After CHROMAKOPIA Reception 136
tyler the creator eminem Music Tyler, The Creator Wants To Apologize To Eminem For His Initial Harsh Criticism Of "Recovery" 2.1K