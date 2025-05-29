Being a touring musician may sound like a blast, but according to Tyler The Creator, it's no easy task. During a recent interview with Converse in London, the hitmaker admitted that his Chromakopia world tour is taking a toll on him.

"Touring now at 34 is not as fun as it was at 20," he said, per Complex. "I'm mentally drained." Tyler went on to explain that while he's "physically OK" with the performances themselves, he finds the nonstop travel incredibly difficult.

"The unfamiliarity, a different bed every night, the food—I'm not from this side of the world, so as much time as I spend on thinking about where I'm going to eat, bro it's draining," he described. Tyler continued, saying that it's "so much stuff outside the clothes that you bring and, hopefully, the people around you."

"It's just brand new every day, and after a while it gets a bit stressful," he revealed. "My temperament is Los Angeles, so wide streets, low buildings, you see the sky all the time. A lot of places out here in Europe ... it feels claustrophobic. It's people on the street all the time, it's a lot. And it feels heavy; I can't go anywhere without a bunch of security."

Tyler The Creator Chromakopia World Tour

Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024. Jay Calderon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, Tyler noted that touring isn't all bad, as the love he feels from fans makes up for the downsides. "What makes up for it is that these shows are incredible, and the people are excited," he said.

During the interview, Tyler also admitted to seeing "good delusion" in himself, claiming that all artists need to be somewhat delusional.