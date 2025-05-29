Tyler The Creator Admits He’s “Mentally Drained” From Touring At 34

BY Caroline Fisher 891 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tyler The Creator Drained From Tour Hip Hop News
Apr 11, 2015; Indio, CA, USA; Tyler the Creator performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Jay Calderon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Tyler The Creator, his "Chromakopia" world tour has taken a toll on him due to the constant travel it requires.

Being a touring musician may sound like a blast, but according to Tyler The Creator, it's no easy task. During a recent interview with Converse in London, the hitmaker admitted that his Chromakopia world tour is taking a toll on him.

"Touring now at 34 is not as fun as it was at 20," he said, per Complex. "I'm mentally drained." Tyler went on to explain that while he's "physically OK" with the performances themselves, he finds the nonstop travel incredibly difficult.

"The unfamiliarity, a different bed every night, the food—I'm not from this side of the world, so as much time as I spend on thinking about where I'm going to eat, bro it's draining," he described. Tyler continued, saying that it's "so much stuff outside the clothes that you bring and, hopefully, the people around you."

"It's just brand new every day, and after a while it gets a bit stressful," he revealed. "My temperament is Los Angeles, so wide streets, low buildings, you see the sky all the time. A lot of places out here in Europe ... it feels claustrophobic. It's people on the street all the time, it's a lot. And it feels heavy; I can't go anywhere without a bunch of security."

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Explains Why Artists Need To Be "Delusional"

Tyler The Creator Chromakopia World Tour
Syndication: Desert Sun
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024. Jay Calderon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, Tyler noted that touring isn't all bad, as the love he feels from fans makes up for the downsides. "What makes up for it is that these shows are incredible, and the people are excited," he said.

During the interview, Tyler also admitted to seeing "good delusion" in himself, claiming that all artists need to be somewhat delusional.

“To make stuff, you gotta be delusional,” he said. “And when you’re delusional, you need people around you that trust you."

Read More: Kanye West Claims Saint West Dissed Tyler, The Creator To His Face

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Tyler The Creator Performs At The Warfield Theatre Music Tyler, The Creator Explains Why Artists Need To Be "Delusional" 698
Entertainment: 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Music Tyler The Creator Reveals How His Appearance At Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" Came Together 1460
Karl Walter/Getty Images Editor's Pick Tyler, The Creator Responds To Redditor's Complaints About Tyler & OF 20.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 60.7K